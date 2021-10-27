ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
CEM opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $32.57.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
