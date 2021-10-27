ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.