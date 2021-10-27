Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $788.95

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.95 ($10.31) and traded as low as GBX 717.75 ($9.38). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 92,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73. The stock has a market cap of £748.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 788.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 768.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Tony Mannix sold 127,601 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £1,071,848.40 ($1,400,376.80).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.