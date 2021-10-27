Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 10646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.