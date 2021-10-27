Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clovis Oncology stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

