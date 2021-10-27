Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 339,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

