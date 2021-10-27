Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.244 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 79.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

NYSE KOF opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

