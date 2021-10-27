Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.19

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 2481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.