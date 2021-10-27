Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

