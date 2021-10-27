Coliseum Capital Management LLC Sells 365,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for 1.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

