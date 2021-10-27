Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $732.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $727.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $734.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.71. 46,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

