Commodore Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Seres Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

MCRB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,296. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

