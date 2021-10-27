Commodore Capital LP Increases Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 640,903 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for approximately 10.1% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 2.73% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

ACRS remained flat at $$15.96 on Wednesday. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $977.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

