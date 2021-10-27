Commodore Capital LP Increases Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,220 shares during the period. MacroGenics accounts for approximately 3.6% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.