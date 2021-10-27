Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 57,600 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

