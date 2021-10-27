Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

