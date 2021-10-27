Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mustang Bio by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mustang Bio by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

