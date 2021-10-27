Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 310,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 156.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KODK opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

