Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,413 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.