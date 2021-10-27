Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters Sells 280 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $12,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

