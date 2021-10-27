Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

