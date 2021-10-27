Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €154.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €154.00 ($181.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ML. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.