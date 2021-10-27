Comparing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absci and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 249.98 -$14.35 million N/A N/A National Research $133.28 million 8.43 $37.26 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A National Research 25.66% 53.15% 25.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Absci and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.38%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats Absci on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

