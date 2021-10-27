Comparing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 1 0 2.00 Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Aedifica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust -0.80% -0.27% -0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aedifica and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 3.05 -$12.52 million $0.62 17.29

Aedifica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Aedifica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

