Comparing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -38.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 85.71%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13%

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

