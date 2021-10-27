Comparing Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Village Super Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.55 $271.21 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $1.80 billion 0.18 $24.94 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 0.99% 5.89% 2.18%

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Sendas Distribuidora on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

