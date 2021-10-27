Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $4.64. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 54,998 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

