Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPSS opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.58.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

