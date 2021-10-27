ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $935,736.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00260382 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

