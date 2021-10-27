Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 48,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

