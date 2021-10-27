Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,195. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

