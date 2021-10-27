Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.