Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 203,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,357. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $430.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

