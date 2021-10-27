Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.