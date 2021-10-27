Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $10.34 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 53.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3,663.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in BlackRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $926.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,909. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $895.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

