Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 188,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.