Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $16.23 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $314.10. The stock had a trading volume of 709,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $885.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

