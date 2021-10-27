Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $54,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.25 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

