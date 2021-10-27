Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. Corning has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

