Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.49 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $935.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.