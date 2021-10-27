Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$8.03.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$3.47 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

