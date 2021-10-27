Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 449,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 349,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,787. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 million, a P/E ratio of -151.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.