Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $8.39 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.39 billion and $2.53 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $37.54 or 0.00063709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.04 or 0.99901323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.00602394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,361,964 coins and its circulating supply is 223,577,361 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

