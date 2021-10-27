CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,170. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

