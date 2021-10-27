COVA (COVA) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, COVA has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $498,699.67 and $27,111.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00210200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00099398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.