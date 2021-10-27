Cowen Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

