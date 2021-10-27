Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Ecolab worth $168,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,170,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,007,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.27.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

