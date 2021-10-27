Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.23% of Aspen Technology worth $115,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $72,000.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

