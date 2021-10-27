Credit Suisse AG Sells 214,791 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.10% of Omnicell worth $138,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

