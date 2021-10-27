Credit Suisse Group Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $22.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 46,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

