Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0391

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Credits has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $144,632.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

